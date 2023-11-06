Andhra Pradesh: Unhappy over rebranding of PM Awas Yojna, Modi govt puts Rs 4,000 crore funds on hold
The YSR government renamed the affordable housing scheme to PMAY-YSR, which upset the Modi government, resulting in a pause on funds allocated for the state's capital investment.
Unhappy over the rebranding of PM Awas Yojna (PMAY) – credit-linked affordable housing scheme, the Modi government has put Rs 4,000 crore funds on hold that should be given to Andhra Pradesh, reported the Hindu.
According to the report, the YSR government in Andhra Pradesh has rebranded the scheme as the PM Awas Yojna (PMAY)-YSR, which apparently angered the Modi government.
As a result, the newspaper reported that the Finance Ministry has put temporary hold on Rs 4,000 crore. The fund, citing sources, the Hindu said are to be given under “special assistance to the state for capital investment.”
Interestingly, the state government after realizing the ‘fiasco’ removed its branding and logo from the scheme and asked the Center to release the fund. Despite, the fund has not been released.
Saying that the core features of the scheme are "unalterable" Rural Development Ministry, as per the Hindu told Andhra Pradesh, "While we do acknowledge the contribution of the State of Andhra Pradesh in providing State top-up and sand for construction, it is essential to acknowledge and preserve the uniformity of the PMAY-G by now altering the design of the scheme which has been approved by the Union Cabinet".
Not only Adhra Pradesh, TMC ruled West Bengal has also been 'punished' for the same 'mistake'. The West Bengal government had rebranded the scheme as Bangala Awas Yojna in 2022. The Central government had stopped funding the scheme immediately.
TMC leaders in Delhi and Kolkata, including the Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee had made a noise about it, but the Center government did not buckle.
The PMAY fund was not released due to the “non-submission of satisfactory compliance of the directives of the Ministry” – said the Modi government.
