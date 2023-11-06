Andhra Pradesh: Unhappy over rebranding of PM Awas Yojna, Modi govt puts Rs 4,000 crore funds on hold

Unhappy over the rebranding of PM Awas Yojna (PMAY) – credit-linked affordable housing scheme, the Modi government has put Rs 4,000 crore funds on hold that should be given to Andhra Pradesh, reported the Hindu.

According to the report, the YSR government in Andhra Pradesh has rebranded the scheme as the PM Awas Yojna (PMAY)-YSR, which apparently angered the Modi government.

As a result, the newspaper reported that the Finance Ministry has put temporary hold on Rs 4,000 crore. The fund, citing sources, the Hindu said are to be given under “special assistance to the state for capital investment.”

Interestingly, the state government after realizing the ‘fiasco’ removed its branding and logo from the scheme and asked the Center to release the fund. Despite, the fund has not been released.