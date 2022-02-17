Anti-BJP wave stemming from economic distress; not attacking Modi worked for SP-led alliance: Sudhir Panwar

Explaining why the Akhilesh led SP alliance has an edge over the BJP despite the latter having immense resources, Panwar said that the Akhilesh did not fall in the trap laid by the BJP.

“The wisest thing Akhilesh did in this election is that he did not attack Modi thus foiled BJP’s attempt to make the poll a clash between two personalities. Secondly, he did not raise any (religious, communal) issue which could antagonise the majority community,” said Panwar.

Echoing what Panwar said, a Lucknow based senior journalist who did not wish to be named said that the people consider Akhilesh as a humble and soft politician in comparison to Yogi Adityanath.

“Despite mainstream media especially news channels portraying him as a weak administrator, in public perception Akhilesh is regarded as an able head of the state who thinks of the development of all sections,” said the journalist.

“Yogi Adityanath does not talk like a CM, but a Bhagwa clad strong man who happens to be the CM of India’s most crucial state,” said the journalist.

In the second week of February, new channel ABP conducted a survey about the best CM for UP where though Adityanath led the pack with 43.6% of the voters preferring him, Akhilesh Yadav at number two found the support of 33.7% of the voters.

The former chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati trailed way behind with 15.6%.

Panwar said that the result of the survey does not match the reality on ground.

“Akhilesh is heading towards forming a majority government in UP,” said the former Lucknow University professor.