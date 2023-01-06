AP government buys 19 new SUVs for CM's convoys

The Andhra Pradesh government has purchased 19 new SUVs for use by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, official sources said.

Of the 19 Toyota Fortuner vehicles, four will be made bullet-proof and two more will be fitted with jammers as part of the VIP security measures, sources in the Intelligence Security Wing said.

With many ministers claiming that Reddy would soon start functioning from the port city of Visakhapatnam – which the YSR Congress government wants to make the Executive Capital of the state – half of the newly-procured fleet would be stationed there for the Chief Minister's use, the sources said.