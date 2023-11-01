Apple alert issue has potential implications for national security: CPI(M) MP to IT panel chief

CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Wednesday wrote to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT chairperson, urging him to call an urgent meeting of the panel to look into the issue of several Opposition leaders receiving an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones.

Brittas, who is a member of the panel, said the issue raises concerns over potential attempts by state-supported hackers to compromise the security and privacy of these users' iPhones.

"The gravity of this situation cannot be understated, as it not only raises concerns about the security of personal data but also the potential implications for national security. This notification is reminiscent of the Pegasus spyware scandal, which targeted voices critical of the ruling dispensation, and is a matter of deep concern for our democracy," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP said.

"Given the sensitivity and implications of these shocking reports, I earnestly request your good self to take immediate action to comprehensively examine the issue by the Standing Committee as the fundamental rights of citizens are at stake. I believe that it is within the committee's remit to investigate," he said.