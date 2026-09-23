Are typographical errors accepted in affidavit by Election Commission?
EC under scrutiny over differing standards as Opposition nomination is rejected while Nandigram discrepancies are dismissed as ‘typographical errors’
BJP candidate’s affidavit says she is 60 years old and cleared the secondary examination in 1965
The school was set up in 1963 and claims the first batch passed out in 1973
BJP admits the candidate was a class X student in 1980 and the discrepancies were typographical errors
In another twist in the Nandigram by-election, the Congress and CPI(M) have accused BJP candidate Hasirani Rath of providing false information in her affidavit. Both parties have demanded a transparent and impartial investigation by the Election Commission (EC) into what they called serious inconsistencies in the affidavit. The BJP has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.
The controversy centres on the candidate’s age and the year in which she claims to have completed her secondary education. Rath’s affidavit states that she is 60 years old, while mentioning 1965 as the year she passed the Madhyamik examination. If 1965 is indeed the year she passed the secondary examination, doubts about her age are legitimate, Congress and CPI(M) leaders say.
State Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar said the Election Commission has not taken the concerns seriously and has neither clarified the issue nor taken any action. The Congress has demanded verification of the documents and cross-checking of the information in the affidavit, particularly details relating to Rath’s age and educational qualifications.
The school from which the BJP candidate claims to have appeared for the secondary examination is named in the affidavit as ‘Chaukhali Ganga Padma Milan Kanya Vidyapith’. The Congress has questioned whether the institution was authorised to conduct Class X examinations at the time and whether students could have appeared for the Madhyamik examination in 1965.
The school’s headmistress, Madhuri Burman, has added to the mystery. “This school was established in 1963, and the first Madhyamik batch from the school appeared in 1973.”
The BJP has explained away the discrepancies as typographical errors. It said the candidate was actually a Class X student in 1980 and that her birth certificate issued by the school records Rath’s date of birth as 8 June 1965.
The political Opposition, however, remains unconvinced. Congress leader Subhashis Bhattacharya said, “We want the EC to cancel Hasirani Rath’s candidature. She has lied in her affidavit. We appeal to the people of Nandigram not to vote for her.”
CPI leader Santigopal Giri, who is also contesting the Nandigram by-election, said, “It is absurd that the BJP candidate has been lying from the very beginning. Her affidavit contains confusing claims about her age and educational qualifications. This must be investigated. People should be aware of this and must think before casting a single vote for the BJP.”
BJP candidate Hasirani Rath said, “If they are making these allegations, they should prove them. We are not interested.”