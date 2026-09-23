Are typographical errors accepted in affidavit by Election Commission?

The school from which the BJP candidate claims to have appeared for the secondary examination is named in the affidavit as ‘Chaukhali Ganga Padma Milan Kanya Vidyapith’. The Congress has questioned whether the institution was authorised to conduct Class X examinations at the time and whether students could have appeared for the Madhyamik examination in 1965.

The school’s headmistress, Madhuri Burman, has added to the mystery. “This school was established in 1963, and the first Madhyamik batch from the school appeared in 1973.”

The BJP has explained away the discrepancies as typographical errors. It said the candidate was actually a Class X student in 1980 and that her birth certificate issued by the school records Rath’s date of birth as 8 June 1965.

The political Opposition, however, remains unconvinced. Congress leader Subhashis Bhattacharya said, “We want the EC to cancel Hasirani Rath’s candidature. She has lied in her affidavit. We appeal to the people of Nandigram not to vote for her.”

CPI leader Santigopal Giri, who is also contesting the Nandigram by-election, said, “It is absurd that the BJP candidate has been lying from the very beginning. Her affidavit contains confusing claims about her age and educational qualifications. This must be investigated. People should be aware of this and must think before casting a single vote for the BJP.”

BJP candidate Hasirani Rath said, “If they are making these allegations, they should prove them. We are not interested.”