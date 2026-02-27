Kejriwal breaks down after acquittal, alleges Modi-Shah conspiracy

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal became emotional on Friday after a Delhi court acquitted him and several others in the alleged excise policy corruption case, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah of conspiring against his party.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party said the court’s decision had vindicated his long-standing claim of innocence.

“We always said the truth would prevail,” he said, adding that the allegations in the Delhi excise policy case had damaged his party’s reputation over the past few years. “Today, the court has dismissed all the charges against us.”

Kejriwal alleged that senior leaders of his party had been deliberately targeted. He said five top AAP leaders were arrested and that even a sitting chief minister had been taken into custody as part of what he described as a political conspiracy. “Kejriwal is not corrupt. I have earned only honesty,” he said.

The order was delivered by the Rouse Avenue Court, where Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia appeared in person. Other accused, including K. Kavitha and Amandeep Dhal, joined the proceedings via video link.