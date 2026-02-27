Kejriwal breaks down after acquittal, alleges Modi-Shah conspiracy
Delhi court clears AAP leaders and criticises CBI probe into 2021–22 liquor policy
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal became emotional on Friday after a Delhi court acquitted him and several others in the alleged excise policy corruption case, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah of conspiring against his party.
Speaking to reporters after the verdict, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party said the court’s decision had vindicated his long-standing claim of innocence.
“We always said the truth would prevail,” he said, adding that the allegations in the Delhi excise policy case had damaged his party’s reputation over the past few years. “Today, the court has dismissed all the charges against us.”
Kejriwal alleged that senior leaders of his party had been deliberately targeted. He said five top AAP leaders were arrested and that even a sitting chief minister had been taken into custody as part of what he described as a political conspiracy. “Kejriwal is not corrupt. I have earned only honesty,” he said.
The order was delivered by the Rouse Avenue Court, where Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia appeared in person. Other accused, including K. Kavitha and Amandeep Dhal, joined the proceedings via video link.
The court discharged all 23 accused in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), holding that the prosecution had failed to present sufficient evidence to frame charges. It observed that the allegations of a broader conspiracy and criminal intent were not supported by material on record.
In its ruling, the court pointed to what it described as significant gaps in the CBI’s chargesheet, noting that several claims were not substantiated by witness testimony or documentary proof. It also expressed concern over the absence of certain key documents, including a copy of a purported confession statement, and questioned the use of the term “South Lobby” in the chargesheet.
The case stems from the Delhi government’s 2021–22 excise policy, which was later scrapped amid allegations of irregularities. A report by former Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar led Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena to recommend a CBI inquiry.
The CBI registered a case and began its investigation, arresting Sisodia in February 2023. In March 2024, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal following prolonged questioning, and he was subsequently taken into CBI custody from jail in June.
With the court now declining to proceed against the accused, the verdict marks a significant development in one of the most politically charged cases in recent years.
