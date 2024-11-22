Kejriwal kicks off ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ campaign ahead of Delhi polls

He said the government is providing free electricity, water, healthcare, education, bus rides for women, and pilgrimage for the elderly.

"Another 'revdi' -- a monthly Rs 1,000 assistance for women in Delhi -- will be started soon," the AAP supremo said.

He alleged that the BJP wants to stop all the free facilities in the national capital.

"The BJP is in power in 20 states and not even in a single state do they provide any of these free 'revdis'. This is because they don't have the intention; only AAP knows how to provide these facilities," Kejriwal said.

He further said that AAP workers will ask the voters what the BJP has done for Delhi in the last 10 years since "the national capital is a half-state and the central government has as many powers as we do".

All the BJP has done in the past decade is to halt the AAP government's developmental works, Kejriwal added.