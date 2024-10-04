Arvind Kejriwal to vacate CM’s residence today, move to new address in Lutyens' Delhi

Days after his resignation, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will move on Friday, 4 October, from his 6 Flagstaff Road residence in North Delhi's Civil Lines area where he had lived since 2015 after becoming the CM of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP’s) national convener will now move with his family, including his aged parents, to a bungalow near the party’s headquarters.

This house was officially allotted to the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Ashok Mittal.

“Kejriwal will move into 5, Ferozeshah Road residence of AAP MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal on Friday,” AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters at a press conference earlier.

He said that several party leaders including MPs, MLAs, and councillors, offered their houses to Arvind Kejriwal after he decided to leave 6 Flagstaff Road in North Delhi's Civil Lines.