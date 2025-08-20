Kejriwal’s arrest in 2024 strengthened AAP’s resolve to take on BJP: Atishi

AAP leader Atishi said former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED last year was a “very difficult phase” for the party, but it only strengthened their resolve to fight the BJP “till their last breath.”

Speaking to PTI in Goa on Tuesday, Atishi recalled the night Kejriwal was taken into custody in March 2024 in a money laundering case.

“I remember reaching home with a sinking heart but firm resolve — whatever may happen now, we will fight against the BJP till our last breath,” she said.

The leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly stressed that AAP, being a relatively small party, is united not just by politics but also by deep personal bonds.