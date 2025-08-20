Kejriwal’s arrest in 2024 strengthened AAP’s resolve to take on BJP: Atishi
Atishi recalled the night Kejriwal was taken into custody in March 2024 in a money laundering case
AAP leader Atishi said former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED last year was a “very difficult phase” for the party, but it only strengthened their resolve to fight the BJP “till their last breath.”
Speaking to PTI in Goa on Tuesday, Atishi recalled the night Kejriwal was taken into custody in March 2024 in a money laundering case.
“I remember reaching home with a sinking heart but firm resolve — whatever may happen now, we will fight against the BJP till our last breath,” she said.
The leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly stressed that AAP, being a relatively small party, is united not just by politics but also by deep personal bonds.
“We are friends, family, colleagues — we built this party together. When one after another our leaders went to jail, it was not only about the person arrested. I saw the health of Manish Sisodia’s wife deteriorate when he was behind bars,” she noted.
Defending Kejriwal, Atishi said that had he been interested in corruption, he would not have resigned from his post as an Income Tax commissioner. “Today, many IRS officers opt for voluntary retirement after securing businesses or properties abroad. But here is a man who sacrificed everything, including his health, for the country,” she said.
“If the BJP can accuse such an honest person of corruption, then I too have decided to fight against them till my last breath,” the Goa AAP in-charge asserted.
With PTI inputs
