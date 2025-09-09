Gehlot attacks Rajasthan govt over RIMS merger, seeks new institute

“The state government announced a RIMS hospital on the lines of AIIMS in Jaipur, but instead of building a new institute, RUHS and the State Cancer Institute will be acquired. This will disrupt two already established institutions and adversely impact doctors and patients,” Gehlot said.

Highlighting RUHS’s reputation, he added, “RUHS is an autonomous university, recognised globally for its excellent treatment during the Covid crisis. Turning RUHS into RIMS will also reduce medical seats. Instead of shutting down an existing institute, the BJP government should have established a new RIMS.”

According to Gehlot, a new institute would not only benefit the public but would also stand as a significant achievement for the Bhajan Lal government. He further targeted the BJP, saying, “They used to claim that with a ‘double engine government’, Rajasthan would never face a shortage of central funds. If the state lacks resources, it should seek a special central grant to build RIMS. Renaming and repurposing existing institutions is not the right approach.”

With IANS inputs