Gehlot attacks Rajasthan govt over RIMS merger, seeks new institute
Former CM warns that the move will weaken two well-functioning institutions and harm doctors, students, and patients alike
Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot has sharply criticised the Rajasthan government’s decision to establish the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jaipur by merging the existing Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) and the State Cancer Institute, instead of creating a new medical institute with central funding.
Gehlot warned that the move would weaken two well-functioning institutions and harm doctors, students, and patients alike. He argued that rather than restructuring or renaming established centres of excellence, the government should have built a new institute on the lines of AIIMS, thereby expanding healthcare capacity and creating additional medical seats.
“The state government announced a RIMS hospital on the lines of AIIMS in Jaipur, but instead of building a new institute, RUHS and the State Cancer Institute will be acquired. This will disrupt two already established institutions and adversely impact doctors and patients,” Gehlot said.
Highlighting RUHS’s reputation, he added, “RUHS is an autonomous university, recognised globally for its excellent treatment during the Covid crisis. Turning RUHS into RIMS will also reduce medical seats. Instead of shutting down an existing institute, the BJP government should have established a new RIMS.”
According to Gehlot, a new institute would not only benefit the public but would also stand as a significant achievement for the Bhajan Lal government. He further targeted the BJP, saying, “They used to claim that with a ‘double engine government’, Rajasthan would never face a shortage of central funds. If the state lacks resources, it should seek a special central grant to build RIMS. Renaming and repurposing existing institutions is not the right approach.”
With IANS inputs