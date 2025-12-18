Gehlot updates profile pic to ‘Save Aravalli’, urges Centre to rethink definition

He appealed to both the Centre and the Supreme Court to reconsider the decision in the interest of future generations, while also urging citizens to participate in the campaign by changing their display pictures online to raise awareness.

The former chief minister highlighted the Aravallis’ indispensable role as a natural green wall, shielding Delhi, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh from the relentless advance of the Thar Desert and from punishing heatwaves. Opening up smaller hills and “gap areas” to mining, he warned, would accelerate desertification and further endanger the region’s fragile ecosystem.

Gehlot also underscored the Aravallis’ role in mitigating air pollution, describing the hills and forests as the “lungs of the National Capital Region”, absorbing dust and pollutants. "When pollution levels are already alarming with the Aravallis standing, one can only imagine the catastrophe if they were gone," he said.

Water security, too, hangs in the balance, the veteran leader cautioned. The rocky terrain of the Aravallis channels rainwater underground, replenishing groundwater and sustaining rivers, streams, and wells. Destroying these hills, he said, would intensify drinking water shortages, imperil wildlife, and push the delicate ecological balance of the region to the brink.

From a scientific standpoint, Gehlot stressed that the Aravallis form a continuous chain, where even the smaller hillocks are as vital as the higher peaks. Each ridge, he argued, is a silent guardian of north India’s climate, water, and biodiversity — a treasure too precious to measure merely by its height.

