Ask why Assam does not need an SIR

Sometimes, a tiny move gives the whole game away. On 27 October, the Election Commission of India (ECI) held a press conference to announce that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls would now travel to 12 states and Union Territories. But Assam, where elections are due in April next year, was not on the list.

Then, on 17 November, it quietly issued another order for a ‘special revision’ of the voter list in Assam. The media didn’t even blink. But this odd little order exposes the cosy choreography between the Commission and the BJP.

Start by recalling the big argument offered in favour of the SIR. From day one, the ECI has been chanting that the SIR is meant to ensure that only Indian citizens are on the voter rolls. One of the key objectives of the SIR, it has argued, is to weed out foreign nationals from the rolls — which is why the process demands proof of citizenship from every voter.

That’s why the Commission refuses to treat Aadhaar as a valid document since Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship. The Commission hints at this discreetly while spokespersons for the ruling BJP declare this from the rooftops — that the voter rolls are full of foreign nationals who need to be thrown out.