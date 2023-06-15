Assailants burn BJP minister’s official residence in Manipur

Kipgen, who was elected to the state Assembly in last year's Assembly election from the tribal-dominated Kangpokpi seat, is the only woman minister in the BJP-led 12-member council of ministers headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Earlier, the houses of several ministers and MLAs, including PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas, were burnt down by the attackers in different areas of the state.

Meanwhile, at least 11 people were killed, and 23 others were injured after suspected militants attacked the Khamelock village in the Imphal East district late on Tuesday night. Officials said the death toll is likely to increase as several of the injured are said to be critical.