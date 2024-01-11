Assam govt will allow Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the government will give permission for the Congress to hold its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as the state welcomes "all tourists".

But there is no information yet on the Congress seeking permission to hold the yatra in Assam, he asserted.

The yatra, to be led by Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders, is slated to reach Assam on 18 January after being flagged off from Manipur's capital Imphal on 14 January. The eight-day Assam leg of the yatra will continue until 25 January, and cover 17 districts of the state, party sources said.

"I asked the chief secretary if the Congress has sought permission, but he is still to receive any information on this," Sarma told a press conference in Guwahati. "They (Congress) are creating unnecessary fuss. We do not know if and when they are coming. We do not even know the route they propose to take."

The media is informed about everything on the yatra but the Assam government is not aware of anything, Sarma quipped.

Sarma, who is a prominent BJP leader of the northeast, said the party will respond politically to Congress' yatra though the Assam government will give permission if it is sought. "Where is the conflict in this? Whether it is nyay (justice) or anyay (injustice), all tourists are welcome to the state ... If more tourists come to our state, we will welcome them," he said.