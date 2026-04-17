BJP using women’s quota bill as ‘front’ for delimitation move, alleges Mamata

Banerjee alleged the intent behind the exercise was political. “The BJP is trying to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to nearly 850 through the Delimitation Bill. It will break the country into pieces,” she said.

Questioning the legislative process, she also claimed: “As a former MP, I know that without a two-thirds majority, a Constitution Amendment bill cannot be passed,” alleging attempts were being made to push the Bills through with a simple majority.

She further said the Opposition was being informed of procedural concerns. “My MPs have told me that an attempt is being made to pass the Bills with a simple majority,” she said.

Highlighting her party’s record on women’s representation, she added that the Trinamool Congress already has 37 per cent women MPs and challenged the BJP to ensure better representation of women candidates.

Banerjee also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on development in north Bengal. “The prime minister said nothing was done for the development of north Bengal. But we spent Rs 1.72 lakh crore on the development of the region,” she said.

Reiterating allegations of political targeting, she accused the Centre of misusing central agencies. “The BJP is fighting us with agencies instead of politics. But ballots and not bullets work in a democracy,” she said.

Banerjee also raised concerns over electoral roll revisions, claiming legitimate voters were being wrongly labelled as “infiltrators” and alleging large-scale deletions during the process.

She further questioned the Centre on governance promises, asking whether commitments on jobs, black money recovery, and development had been fulfilled over the past decade.

With PTI inputs