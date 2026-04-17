BJP using women’s quota bill as ‘front’ for delimitation move, alleges Mamata
Bengal CM says TMC already has 37 per cent women MPs and challenges BJP to ensure better representation of women candidates
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of using the proposed women’s reservation amendment as a “front” to push through a delimitation exercise that, she alleged, would “break the country into pieces”.
Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, Banerjee said the Opposition would resist the move at every stage. “The TMC will fight this Central government’s move at every step,” she asserted.
Referring to the legislative proposals introduced in Parliament, she said the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, along with the Delimitation Bill and Union Territories laws amendment, were being advanced together. “The BJP brought the Delimitation Bill while keeping the women’s reservation bill at the front,” she alleged.
According to the proposals, Lok Sabha seats could be increased from 543 to a maximum of 850 following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census, alongside implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.
Banerjee alleged the intent behind the exercise was political. “The BJP is trying to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to nearly 850 through the Delimitation Bill. It will break the country into pieces,” she said.
Questioning the legislative process, she also claimed: “As a former MP, I know that without a two-thirds majority, a Constitution Amendment bill cannot be passed,” alleging attempts were being made to push the Bills through with a simple majority.
She further said the Opposition was being informed of procedural concerns. “My MPs have told me that an attempt is being made to pass the Bills with a simple majority,” she said.
Highlighting her party’s record on women’s representation, she added that the Trinamool Congress already has 37 per cent women MPs and challenged the BJP to ensure better representation of women candidates.
Banerjee also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on development in north Bengal. “The prime minister said nothing was done for the development of north Bengal. But we spent Rs 1.72 lakh crore on the development of the region,” she said.
Reiterating allegations of political targeting, she accused the Centre of misusing central agencies. “The BJP is fighting us with agencies instead of politics. But ballots and not bullets work in a democracy,” she said.
Banerjee also raised concerns over electoral roll revisions, claiming legitimate voters were being wrongly labelled as “infiltrators” and alleging large-scale deletions during the process.
She further questioned the Centre on governance promises, asking whether commitments on jobs, black money recovery, and development had been fulfilled over the past decade.
With PTI inputs