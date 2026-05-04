Assembly poll results: Counting begins in TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam, Puducherry

Counting of votes for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry began on Monday amid tight security, with final results expected by the end of the day as trends firm up through successive rounds.

Nearly 25 crore voters across the four key states exercised their franchise in what is being seen as one of the most consequential electoral contests in recent years.

In West Bengal, polling enthusiasm peaked with a record 92.93 per cent turnout. However, counting is being conducted for 293 of the 294 Assembly constituencies, as the Election Commission of India ordered a re-poll for the entire Falta seat in South 24-Parganas on 21 May, with results slated for 24 May. Security was significantly ramped up at counting centres, including Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress are seeking a fourth consecutive term, facing a Bharatiya Janata Party that has evolved from a fringe presence into a serious challenger. “This election is about protecting Bengal’s identity and democracy,” a senior TMC leader said, while BJP leaders expressed confidence that “the people are ready for change”.