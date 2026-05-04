Assembly poll results: Counting begins in TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam, Puducherry
Nearly 25 crore voters cast their ballots in one of the most consequential elections in recent years
Counting of votes for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry began on Monday amid tight security, with final results expected by the end of the day as trends firm up through successive rounds.
Nearly 25 crore voters across the four key states exercised their franchise in what is being seen as one of the most consequential electoral contests in recent years.
In West Bengal, polling enthusiasm peaked with a record 92.93 per cent turnout. However, counting is being conducted for 293 of the 294 Assembly constituencies, as the Election Commission of India ordered a re-poll for the entire Falta seat in South 24-Parganas on 21 May, with results slated for 24 May. Security was significantly ramped up at counting centres, including Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress are seeking a fourth consecutive term, facing a Bharatiya Janata Party that has evolved from a fringe presence into a serious challenger. “This election is about protecting Bengal’s identity and democracy,” a senior TMC leader said, while BJP leaders expressed confidence that “the people are ready for change”.
In Tamil Nadu, a strong turnout of 85.1 per cent reflects heightened political engagement. While the traditional DMK–AIADMK rivalry continues, actor-turned-politician Vijay has added a new dimension with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Security was tightened at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.
Chief minister M.K. Stalin’s DMK-led alliance is widely projected to be in the lead, with internal assessments suggesting 120–145 seats. “We are confident that people have endorsed our governance model,” a DMK functionary said. Meanwhile, TVK is emerging as a potential disruptor, with estimates indicating up to 30 per cent vote share in urban pockets such as Chennai and Madurai.
Kerala presents a closely fought contest, with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan aiming for a historic third straight term for the Left Democratic Front — an unprecedented feat in the state. Early projections suggest a tight race, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front hovering around the halfway mark in the 140-member assembly. “The fight is very close, and every seat will matter,” a UDF leader remarked, adding that a strong showing could “revive Congress nationally”.
In Assam, the BJP-led NDA, under chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, appears poised for a third consecutive term. Exit polls project the alliance securing between 85 and 100 seats in the 126-member House. “People have voted for stability and development,” a BJP spokesperson said, while Opposition leaders admitted the challenge of countering the ruling alliance’s organisational strength.
As counting progresses across states, the results are expected to offer crucial political signals — not just regionally, but for the broader national landscape.
With IANS inputs