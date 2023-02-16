Assembly polls: 20-fold increase in seizures in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland

Seizures totalling over Rs 147 crore have been recorded so far in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, marking a 20-fold increase in recovery of drugs, liquor and cash meant to induce voters in the run up to the polls, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

A special inter-agency team constituted to control illegal drugs resulted in Rs 14.12 crore worth of ganja cultivation being destroyed in Tripura.

"The recorded seizures in the three states mark a significant increase with over 20 times increase in seizures as compared to assembly elections in 2018," the poll panel said.

During visits to the poll-going states in January, the Election Commission had exhaustively reviewed the preparations with central and state enforcement agencies, the poll panel pointed out .