At Panipat rally, Rahul Gandhi targets BJP govt over Agnipath scheme, GST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over a host of issues, including the Agnipath scheme and GST.

Addressing a public meeting here as part of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, he also said there are two Indias -- one of farmers, labourers, small shopkeepers and unemployed youth and the second of 200-300 people who hold the country's wealth.

The yatra led by Gandhi reached here from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening.

The former Congress president also hit out at the BJP-led Haryana government over the state's high unemployment rate.