Atrocities on tribals and Dalits increasing under BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that atrocities on tribals and Dalits are increasing under the BJP rule, as he decried an incident in Madhya Pradesh where a man, alleged to be a BJP leader, was seen urinating on a tribal.

The former Congress chief said the real face of BJP's hatred towards tribals and Dalits was exposed with the "inhuman act." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the BJP over the incident and said that "the inhuman and disgusting act done by a person close to a BJP MLA to a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh is extremely shameful."

During the 18 years of BJP rule in the state, 30,400 cases of atrocities on tribals have come to the fore, she claimed "In the BJP rule, there are only empty claims and empty words about tribal interests. Why doesn't the government take real steps to stop atrocities on tribals?" Priyanka Gandhi said.

A video of a man, purported to be a local BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, showing him urinating on a tribal person in the state's Sidhi district recently went viral on social media leading to demands for his arrest from several quarters.