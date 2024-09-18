Attempt to divert attention before elections: Kharge on ONOE proposal

The Kovind committee had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step, followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days. The panel had also proposed setting up an 'implementation group' to look into the execution of recommendations made by the committee.

Pointing out that each state has a different situation and background, Vijayan said holding elections mechanically without taking into account specific political issues, or imposing Central rule by sabotaging the people's mandate, would destroy democracy.

Jharkhand chief minister and JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) supremo Hemant Soren joined his Kerala counterpart in criticising the 'one nation, one election' proposal, saying the BJP wanted only one party to rule the country as well as the states.

Addressing a government function in Jamtara district, Soren said, "I just came to know that the Union cabinet approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election'. Now, they (BJP) want only one party to rule this country and only one government in place... be it the country or the states. There will be no other government. These people, who disrupt communal harmony, always want to rule."

Among the Kovind panel's other recommendations are the preparation of a common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India in consultation with state election authorities.

However, the Manipur unit of the Congress today said it would be very difficult to provide security to all polling booths if simultaneous polls are held.

Manipur Congress working president Kh Devbrata Singh told reporters, "It will be very difficult to hold simultaneous elections in a country like India which has over 90 crore voters. It will be very difficult to provide sufficient security to all polling booths simultaneously."

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK also said it would continue to oppose the "one nation, one election" plan of the Centre, asserting this has been its position ever since the idea was mooted. DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi said, "We have been opposing this from day one," adding the party would continue its stand.