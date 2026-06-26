Ayodhya will be BJP's Lanka: Akhilesh Yadav on Ram temple unravelling

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday intensified his attack on the BJP over the alleged Ram temple donation scam, asserting that Ayodhya itself would become the party's "Lanka" and expose what he described as the hollowness of its claims to religious devotion.

Invoking the 'Lanka Kaand' from Ramcharitmanas — which symbolises the triumph of good over evil through Lord Ram's defeat of Ravana — Yadav suggested that the controversy surrounding the alleged misappropriation of cash and valuables donated to the Ram temple would ultimately bring about the BJP's political downfall.

"The Lanka Kaand of the BJP will take place in Ayodhya itself. The mask worn by these daanbhakto (devotees of charity) has finally come off, because the Lord's divine power has indeed revealed its miracle,' Yadav said in a post on X. 'Now, the glittering Lanka empire of the BJP's arrogance will meet its end, as well as the Lankadhipati (chief of Lanka) himself,' he added.

His remarks came hours after the resignation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general-secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra amid an expanding probe into alleged irregularities involving devotees' donations. The controversy has so far led to an FIR and the arrest of eight people, including a close aide of Rai.