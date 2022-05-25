Azam Khan hold meetings with Shivpal, rift widens with Akhilesh

The rift between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and senior party MLA Mohd Azam Khan is now getting wider and meetings between Azam Khan and another estranged leader Shivpal are getting increasingly frequent.



Azam Khan was in Lucknow for two days but did not meet his party president. He went to the state Assembly for his swearing in but did not go inside the Vidhan Sabha to meet Akhilesh.



Akhilesh also did not take the trouble to come out and meet Azam Khan who has been recently released from jail where he spent 27 months after being booked in 89 cases.



On both the days, Shivpal Yadav went to meet Azam Khan and the two held closed door meetings on both days.