Ban on Jamaat-e-Islami should be revoked: Mehbooba Mufti

People's Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday banned Jamaat-e-Islami's (JeI) willingness to contest the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is a good step and the ban on the organisation should be revoked.

"It is a good thing. I want the Government of India to revoke ban on the JeI because if you are not banning communal organisations which are spreading venom in this country, I do not want to name them, those who take out rallies, pelt stones on mosques, lynch Muslims, then why is there a ban on the JeI which has contributed a lot in the education sector, helped people in floods of 2014 and Covid?" Mufti told reporters in Srinagar.

According to some media reports, former leaders of the JeI are mulling to contest the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir as independent candidates.