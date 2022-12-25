Ban ‘White Money’ in elections

Now, the question as to why you and I should subsidise a bunch of crooks to grab power and make even more black money is a separate one, to which I hope to revert in the future. Right now, however, I propose to challenge the conventional wisdom and argue that black money in elections is good for the country and the economy and that we should stop beating our breasts and wailing about it. Of course, no economist will admit to this but then economists as a tribe admit nothing unless it is first approved by the World Bank or the IMF.

We must begin with the premise that the black money—like Giriraj Singh or Mani Shankar Aiyar—does exist, whether we like it (or them) or not, and will continue to exist even if it is eradicated from elections. Where does this money currently go? It is invested in real estate (where it drives up prices to unaffordable levels and has led to a housing shortage of more than 20 million units, most of it in the EWS category); in gold (leading to increased smuggling or/and imbalance in the current account deficit); in money laundering Ponzi-type schemes like the staggering Sahara ones (where even the Supreme Court and SEBI have been unable to make them cough up the moneys); in hawala operations or in Swiss bank accounts; or simply dumped in a locker or under a mattress where, I am told by erstwhile colleagues, it also induces a kind of Viagra-like effect.

In other words, black money either distorts the economy or simply lies around as an ‘unproductive asset’, neither of which benefits anyone or the nation, though it may pump up the testosterone levels of some.

Come elections, however, and this same black money (or at least 50,000 crores of it) is unlocked and productively injected into the economy. Its use in elections is as diverse and ingenious as only an election in India can be. It is spent to employ ‘party workers’ and hire crowds for rallies, to hire all manner of vehicles ranging from bullock carts to helicopters, to acquire publicity materials—banners, stickers, posters, caps, T-shirts, to fund arrangements for public meetings, to distribute liquor, to hand out cash as bribe to voters.