Banning Telegram will not stop paper leaks: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday attacked the government's decision to temporarily ban Telegram to curb examination paper leaks, arguing that the move was a diversion from the real problem and would do little to dismantle the entrenched leak network.

In a video message posted on X, the former Delhi chief minister questioned the effectiveness of blocking a messaging platform, saying authorities were targeting symptoms rather than the source of the crisis.

"Banning Telegram is not the solution," Kejriwal said, alleging that the government was not serious about ending paper leaks that have repeatedly disrupted competitive examinations and affected lakhs of students.

Claiming that paper leaks had become a massive underground industry, Kejriwal alleged that the racket was worth billions of rupees and operated with the patronage of influential individuals.