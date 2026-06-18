Banning Telegram will not stop paper leaks: Arvind Kejriwal
AAP national convener alleges that paper leak racket is worth billions of rupees and enjoys patronage of influential individuals
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday attacked the government's decision to temporarily ban Telegram to curb examination paper leaks, arguing that the move was a diversion from the real problem and would do little to dismantle the entrenched leak network.
In a video message posted on X, the former Delhi chief minister questioned the effectiveness of blocking a messaging platform, saying authorities were targeting symptoms rather than the source of the crisis.
"Banning Telegram is not the solution," Kejriwal said, alleging that the government was not serious about ending paper leaks that have repeatedly disrupted competitive examinations and affected lakhs of students.
Claiming that paper leaks had become a massive underground industry, Kejriwal alleged that the racket was worth billions of rupees and operated with the patronage of influential individuals.
"The business of paper leaks is worth billions of rupees," he said, adding that large amounts of money generated through the network eventually reached powerful people.
The AAP leader further alleged that proceeds from paper leak rackets were being used for political purposes, including engineering defections and purchasing legislators.
Without naming anyone, Kejriwal claimed that the money flowing through such networks helped sustain a system that thrived on corruption and impunity.
Calling for structural reforms, he said paper leaks would continue unless the system itself was overhauled.
"The whole system will have to change," Kejriwal asserted, urging citizens and students to unite and demand accountability and long-term reforms to safeguard the integrity of public examinations.
His remarks come amid growing political debate over recurring exam paper leaks and the government's response to the issue, with opposition parties accusing authorities of failing to act against those running the alleged leak syndicates.
With PTI inputs