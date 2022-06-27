Barely 100 days after Punjab sweep, AAP faces a humiliating defeat in Sangrur Lok Sabha by-poll

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), that swept the assembly polls in Punjab a few months ago, failed to retain its bastion- Sangrur- as the party faced a humiliating electoral defeat in the Lok Sabha by-election.

The humiliating defeat in the first major election for the AAP after forming government in Punjab, has also exposed the tall claims of party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Punjab CM Bhagwant Man.

The AAP suffered a major setback when it lost the Lok Sabha Sangrur seat to Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Simranjit Singh Mann at the home turf of Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Singh Mann. A former IPS officer Mann won the by-poll defeating Gurmail Singh, AAP candidate, on Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.