'Batenge toh katenge' a negative slogan, shows BJP's disappointment: Akhilesh Yadav

In an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's 'batenge toh katenge' remark, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said this negative slogan was symbolic of the BJP's disappointment and failure.

He also claimed this slogan will be recorded in the country's history as the "worst slogan" and will lead to the BJP's political downfall.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav wrote, "Their negative slogan is a symbol of their disappointment and failure. This slogan has proved that the 10 per cent of the voters who are with them are on the verge of leaving. That is why they are trying to unite them by scaring them, but nothing is going to happen."

He also said negative slogans have an impact and after this "disappointing" slogan, the BJP's supporters are even more disappointed thinking that "those whom they considered powerful are talking about weakness" even while being in power.