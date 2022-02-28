Battle for UP: EC imposes 24-hr ban on BJP MLA for hate speech

The Election Commission has imposed a 24-hour ban on campaigning by controversial BJP MLA Raghavendra Singh, who is contesting the Dumariaganj Assembly seat.



Singh had given a controversial speech in which he had said that Hindus who do not vote for him had Muslim blood in their veins. The speech had gone viral on the social media.



The Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh had demanded a ban on the BJP MLA for violating the model code of conduct and spreading hatred in society.