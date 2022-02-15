Battle for UP: Where is the defence corridor, asks Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, has now attacked the ruling BJP for promising a defence corridor where missiles will be made, but the project was yet to see the light of the day.



"The government has announced that a defence corridor will come up which will change the face and destiny of Bundelkhand. They said missiles will be made here. Has anyone seen that defence corridor anywhere," he said while addressing a series of meetings in the Bundelkhand region on Monday night.



The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, in each of his speeches, recalled how the ruling BJP has taken the people of Bundelkhand for a ride by their announcements regarding the development of the region.



"They said the defence corridor is taking shape. They held a summit in Lucknow and claimed to have attracted investment worth Rs 5 lakh crore by different companies leading to jobs and employment opportunities to the unemployed and poor. Where is that Rs 5 lakh crore?" he questioned.