Behind the Congress win: Sunil Kanugolu's AICC war room for a 9-month Karnataka campaign

In September 2022, citizens of Bengaluru woke up to posters across the city with photographs of former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on it and the title PayCM. Similar to the QR codes used by the electronic wallet PayTM, only Bommai's face figured in the middle of the QR code with the message '40 percent accepted here'.

The poster was the beginning of the aggressive campaign launched by the Indian National Congress party ahead of the Assembly polls in May 2023. These posters asked citizens to click on the QR code, which led to a Congress website, where the alleged corruption charges against the BJP government were listed. There were over 1 lakh downloads of the QR code on the posters before the police started removing them and registered a complaint against Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar.

The posters were the brainchild of political strategist Sunil Kanugolu and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) war room team based in Bengaluru. The 40 per cent was a reference to the allegations made by Karnataka contractors, who claimed BJP ministers, party MLAs and bureaucrats were taking 40 per cent of the tender amount as bribe for state-funded infrastructure projects.