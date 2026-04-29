Bengal election: 90 pc turnout in phase 2 amid EVM glitches, allegations against Central forces

West Bengal’s second and final phase of polling on Wednesday saw heavy voter participation even as reports of violence, EVM glitches and allegations of misconduct by Central forces poured in from several districts. By evening, turnout in the phase touched about 90 per cent, showing that voters came out in large numbers despite tension at multiple booths.

The phase covered 142 Assembly constituencies across South Bengal, with more than 3.21 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,448 candidates. Polling began at 7.00 am and continued till 6.00 pm, with the Election Commission putting an unprecedented security cover in place after weeks of concern over law and order.

Over 2,400 companies of Central Armed Police Forces were deployed for the exercise, along with tens of thousands of police personnel, as authorities tried to keep the poll process under control in sensitive pockets.

Reports of clashes and alleged assaults surfaced from Bagda, Arambagh, Falta, Bhangar, Basanti, Canning West, Tarakeswar, Satgachhia, Gaighata, Howrah and other parts of the state. In several cases, local TMC leaders accused central forces of entering homes, assaulting workers and supporters, or using excessive force against voters.

An 81-year-old voter, Purnachandra Dolui, collapsed and died near booth no. 245 at Balarampur Primary School in Udaynarayanpur constituency after voting. His son Tarani accused Central forces of pushing the frail elderly man and denying assistance inside the booth, leading to the tragedy.