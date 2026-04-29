Bengal election: 90 pc turnout in phase 2 amid EVM glitches, allegations against Central forces
Clashes, assault claims and poll irregularities reported across districts as high-stakes voting concludes
West Bengal’s second and final phase of polling on Wednesday saw heavy voter participation even as reports of violence, EVM glitches and allegations of misconduct by Central forces poured in from several districts. By evening, turnout in the phase touched about 90 per cent, showing that voters came out in large numbers despite tension at multiple booths.
The phase covered 142 Assembly constituencies across South Bengal, with more than 3.21 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,448 candidates. Polling began at 7.00 am and continued till 6.00 pm, with the Election Commission putting an unprecedented security cover in place after weeks of concern over law and order.
Over 2,400 companies of Central Armed Police Forces were deployed for the exercise, along with tens of thousands of police personnel, as authorities tried to keep the poll process under control in sensitive pockets.
Reports of clashes and alleged assaults surfaced from Bagda, Arambagh, Falta, Bhangar, Basanti, Canning West, Tarakeswar, Satgachhia, Gaighata, Howrah and other parts of the state. In several cases, local TMC leaders accused central forces of entering homes, assaulting workers and supporters, or using excessive force against voters.
An 81-year-old voter, Purnachandra Dolui, collapsed and died near booth no. 245 at Balarampur Primary School in Udaynarayanpur constituency after voting. His son Tarani accused Central forces of pushing the frail elderly man and denying assistance inside the booth, leading to the tragedy.
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TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee slammed the forces as "BJP's militia", alleging assaults on voters and invoking 2021 Sitalkuchi. Officials insist it was sudden illness; Dolui was declared dead at Amta Hospital. The CEO has demanded a report amid the row. Voting proceeded peacefully, but tensions simmered.
In Bagda’s Hamkuro village, TMC leaders alleged that Central force personnel entered a house about 200 metres from a booth and assaulted four people, including a gram panchayat member and a local activist. TMC MP Mamata Bala Thakur rushed to the spot and said women had also been beaten, while BJP leader Shantanu Thakur defended the forces.
In Arambagh’s Satmasa village, residents claimed CRPF personnel entered homes of TMC workers and supporters and assaulted several people, triggering anger and protests. In Falta, TMC workers accused CRPF personnel of vandalising their camp and pressuring voters to back the BJP.
In Bhangar and nearby areas, the ISF alleged that its polling agents were threatened and obstructed. The party said one of its agents received death threats, while candidate Arabul Islam rushed to the area and accused the administration of failing to ensure a fair election.
Bhabanipur drew special attention as chief minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari were both present in the same booth area in Chakraberia, though they did not meet directly. Banerjee accused the BJP and Central forces of trying to rig the election, while Adhikari called her remarks a sign of frustration.
Later, Adhikari reportedly entered a TMC polling camp and exchanged greetings with workers, even sharing a cold drink with them. The unusual scene became one of the day’s most talked-about moments, given the intense political rivalry.
Several booths reported technical and procedural problems. Voting at a booth in Hooghly's Manteswar was stopped for hours after complaints that tape had been placed near the TMC candidate’s name on the EVM, while similar allegations came from the BJP in Falta. West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal said repolling could be ordered if investigations confirm tampering, and that action would depend on reports from district officials and election observers.
An EVM malfunction was also reported from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas, while another disruption in Howrah’s Bally led to a lathicharge by Central forces after voters became agitated over a machine failure. In Satgachhia, locals alleged that a lathicharge left a two-year-old child injured, further inflaming tempers.
In Gaighata, an elderly voter was reportedly stopped for wearing a lungi, leading to a clash. He later returned in trousers and cast his vote after local intervention, and the matter is under investigation.
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resign if the BJP loses Bengal, arguing that Modi had projected himself as the face of the election in all 294 seats. The remarks added more heat to an already charged campaign atmosphere.
The Election Commission said around 2,196 complaints had been received during the phase, and NIA teams were deployed in seven constituencies, including Kasba, Bhangar, Baruipur and Bishnupur, to prevent bomb-related disruption.
Even with the tension, Bengal voters turned out in huge numbers. The day ended as a mix of strong participation, political drama and repeated accusations, setting up a tense finish to the state’s 2026 Assembly elections.
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