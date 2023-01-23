Bengal BJP leaders claim only party and PM Modi gave Netaji due respect; Cong, CPI-M slam statement

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday on Monday witnessed political slugfest in West Bengal with BJP leaders claiming that only the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the nationalist leader his "due respect" and the Congress and CPI-M saying that it was done for "political gains".



Speaking after garlanding a statue of the freedom fighter on his 126th birth anniversary, senior Bengal BJP Suvendu Adhikari said Netaji was the main architect of the country's Independence.



"But no previous government gave him the status he deserves," Adhikari, who is the leader of the opposition in West Bengal, said.