Bengal: Governor's attack on TMC sets tone for turbulent Assembly opening
RN Ravi's speech and a deepening opposition split overshadow legislative business.
West Bengal governor R.N. Ravi used the opening address of the first Assembly session under the BJP government to deliver what was effectively a political critique of the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration, drawing immediate attention on a day already marked by extraordinary turmoil within the opposition.
In a 36-minute speech, Ravi repeatedly invoked the BJP's election slogan 'bhoy (fear) out, bhorsha (confidence) in', declaring that Bengal's voters had rejected "an atmosphere of fear and despair" and chosen a new path under chief minister Suvendu Adhikari. He spoke extensively about anti-corruption drives, action against alleged infiltrators, eviction of encroachers, law and order, and investigations into past irregularities.
While governors traditionally outline the government's legislative agenda, Ravi went considerably further by attacking the legacy of the previous government. Without naming the TMC, he alleged that criminal syndicates, extortion rackets, illegal mining networks and administrative corruption had flourished in recent years.
He also claimed infiltrators had altered the state's demographic balance and declared: "My government is taking steps to identify and swiftly deport them." Critics are likely to view the address as a political intervention that echoed BJP campaign messaging rather than the constitutional neutrality expected of a governor addressing the legislature.
The intervention is unlikely to surprise observers familiar with Ravi's tenure as Tamil Nadu governor, where he was repeatedly accused by the DMK government of exceeding the Constitutional limits of the office, and routinely refused to read the governor's address handed to him by the state government. His frequent clashes with the state government over legislation, university appointments and public remarks often triggered debates about the role and neutrality of governors in Opposition-ruled states.
The governor's remarks formed the backdrop to a dramatic opening day of the Assembly session, where the biggest story remained the deepening civil war within the TMC. The Opposition benches now stand divided between the 'Ritabrata camp' and the 'Kalighat camp'.
Although TMC officially still has 80 MLAs, the party appeared visibly fractured inside the House. Thirty-eight MLAs sat with the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, while only 14 legislators occupied a separate section aligned with former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
The seating arrangements reflected the split. According to MLA and senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, CM Adhikari occupied his designated seat, while senior MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay sat in the place traditionally reserved for leader of the Opposition. Ritabrata Banerjee was seated elsewhere.
Former minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, once regarded as one of Mamata Banerjee's closest associates, joined the Ritabrata camp alongside Sandipan Saha, signalling a major shift in the party's internal balance.
Amid the Assembly drama, five MLAs loyal to Mamata Banerjee — including Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Kunal Ghosh, Madan Mitra and Ashok Deb — met Adhikari. The discussion reportedly focused on security arrangements for Mamata Banerjee, legislative facilities and the Kalighat camp's position inside the Assembly.
The meeting produced immediate results. The chief minister directed parliamentary affairs minister Shankar Ghosh to arrange a separate room for Kalighat-aligned MLAs and allocate dedicated speaking time during proceedings.
After the meeting, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said: "He treated us with great respect. We held detailed discussions concerning our seating arrangements, a separate room, and all matters related to security."
Kunal Ghosh also expressed satisfaction with the outcome. "The chief minister stated that we would be allotted separate time. Today, we didn't have to crawl to meet the chief minister or stand in a queue outside the room."
Launching a fresh attack on Ritabrata Banerjee, Ghosh added: "We will not seek any time from him. Under no circumstances do we accept those who unethically stab the party in the back as leaders."
The divide extends beyond the Assembly. The Ritabrata faction now claims the support of 65 MLAs and insists it represents the "real Trinamool". On the other side, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Madan Mitra, Kunal Ghosh, Rukbanur Rahman and Alifa Ahmed continue to identify with the Kalighat camp.
The split has also reached the party's parliamentary wing, with reports suggesting around 20 MPs have sided with the rebels. However, Chowringhee MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay, wife of rebel MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, chose to sit with the Kalighat camp.
The political significance of Thursday's developments was heightened by a major court ruling. The Calcutta High Court refused interim relief to Sovandeb Chattopadhyay in his challenge to Speaker Rathindranath Basu's decision recognising Ritabrata Banerjee as leader of the Opposition.
Justice Krishna Rao found no grounds for immediate intervention and fixed the next hearing for 28 July. As a result, Ritabrata remains leader of the Opposition despite being expelled by the TMC leadership earlier this month.
The ruling represents a significant setback for Mamata Banerjee's camp. Ritabrata secured recognition after claiming the support of 58 MLAs, while the party leadership had nominated Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. The dispute centres on allegations of forged signatures and competing claims over who legitimately represents the Opposition in the Assembly.
By the end of the session's opening day, one reality had become clear. Bengal's principal opposition is no longer engaged solely in a battle against the BJP government. It is now consumed by a fierce struggle over who truly speaks for the TMC, with rival power centres openly operating under the same party banner.