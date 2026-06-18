Bengal: Governor's attack on TMC sets tone for turbulent Assembly opening

Amid the Assembly drama, five MLAs loyal to Mamata Banerjee — including Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Kunal Ghosh, Madan Mitra and Ashok Deb — met Adhikari. The discussion reportedly focused on security arrangements for Mamata Banerjee, legislative facilities and the Kalighat camp's position inside the Assembly.

The meeting produced immediate results. The chief minister directed parliamentary affairs minister Shankar Ghosh to arrange a separate room for Kalighat-aligned MLAs and allocate dedicated speaking time during proceedings.

After the meeting, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said: "He treated us with great respect. We held detailed discussions concerning our seating arrangements, a separate room, and all matters related to security."

Kunal Ghosh also expressed satisfaction with the outcome. "The chief minister stated that we would be allotted separate time. Today, we didn't have to crawl to meet the chief minister or stand in a queue outside the room."

Launching a fresh attack on Ritabrata Banerjee, Ghosh added: "We will not seek any time from him. Under no circumstances do we accept those who unethically stab the party in the back as leaders."

The divide extends beyond the Assembly. The Ritabrata faction now claims the support of 65 MLAs and insists it represents the "real Trinamool". On the other side, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Madan Mitra, Kunal Ghosh, Rukbanur Rahman and Alifa Ahmed continue to identify with the Kalighat camp.

The split has also reached the party's parliamentary wing, with reports suggesting around 20 MPs have sided with the rebels. However, Chowringhee MLA Nayana Bandyopadhyay, wife of rebel MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, chose to sit with the Kalighat camp.

The political significance of Thursday's developments was heightened by a major court ruling. The Calcutta High Court refused interim relief to Sovandeb Chattopadhyay in his challenge to Speaker Rathindranath Basu's decision recognising Ritabrata Banerjee as leader of the Opposition.

Justice Krishna Rao found no grounds for immediate intervention and fixed the next hearing for 28 July. As a result, Ritabrata remains leader of the Opposition despite being expelled by the TMC leadership earlier this month.

The ruling represents a significant setback for Mamata Banerjee's camp. Ritabrata secured recognition after claiming the support of 58 MLAs, while the party leadership had nominated Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. The dispute centres on allegations of forged signatures and competing claims over who legitimately represents the Opposition in the Assembly.

By the end of the session's opening day, one reality had become clear. Bengal's principal opposition is no longer engaged solely in a battle against the BJP government. It is now consumed by a fierce struggle over who truly speaks for the TMC, with rival power centres openly operating under the same party banner.