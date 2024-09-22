Bengal govt withdraws representation in Damodar Valley Corporation

The West Bengal government has decided to withdraw its representation in the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), as communicated by chief minister Mamata Banerjee to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The communication on this count has been through a letter dated 21 September, which was made available to the media from the chief minister’s Secretariat on Sunday.

The fresh communique was in response to a letter from Union minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil on 20 September, where the latter has argued that waters from DVC reservoirs are released on the basis of discussions of DVRRC, which has representation from the state government as well.

“As a protest against this apparent disregard for West Bengals’ concerns and lack of cooperation regarding flood moderation, my government is withdrawing its representation from DVRRC immediately,” her letter read.

In the letter, the chief minister also claimed that she disagreed with the argument of the Union government that Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) releases flood water in West Bengal in consultation with the state government.