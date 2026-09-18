Bengal: Hours after Mamata backs him, Nandigram Cong candidate arrested

Nandigram Congress candidate Milan Pradhan arrested in old murder case just hours after Mamata Banerjee announced that her faction would support his candidature.

Arrest triggers allegations of political vendetta, with the Congress and Mamata TMC faction questioning its timing.

Arrest does not automatically disqualify Pradhan from contesting, but custody could affect his campaign.

The Nandigram by-election took a dramatic turn on Friday, 18 September when Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested in connection with an old murder case related to a land acquisition dispute, just hours after Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her faction would support his candidature. Observer Subhashis Bhattacharya was arrested alongside Pradhan.

The arrest came on a day that had already seen extraordinary upheaval in the constituency. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction lost its familiar party name and symbol, its candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew from the contest, and Mamata subsequently threw her support behind Pradhan.

Pradhan was arrested while campaigning, with reports saying the case relates to a murder connected to the violence surrounding the 2007 Nandigram movement. Police said he would be produced before a Haldia court on Saturday.

The timing of the arrest immediately triggered allegations of political vendetta from the Congress and Mamata faction, though the state's ruling BJP rejected any suggestion of political interference and said the police were carrying out their duties.