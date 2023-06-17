Bengal panchayat polls: Suvendu Adhikari seeks probe into TMC's 'abnormally high' nominations

Leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday, sought an investigation into the 'abnormally high' number of nominations by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the state panchayat polls within an extremely short time span on June 14.

"It needs to be investigated how TMC filed almost 40,000 nominations on June 14 within 4 hours & 36,000 on June 15 within the stipulated time period between 11: 00 AM and 3:00 PM without their candidates queuing up in the nomination centres," he tweeted.

In the same message, he accused a heavyweight TMC candidate from North 24 Parganas district Shahjahan Sheikh of suppressing financial facts in the affidavit attached with his nomination.