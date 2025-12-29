Bengal SIR: ECI rules housing finance certificates invalid as ID documents

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that not all documents issued under West Bengal’s housing schemes will be recognized as valid identity proofs during the ongoing hearings on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list.

The hearings, which began on 27 December, are a precursor to the publication of the final electoral roll on 14 February 2026, after which the polling dates for next year’s crucial assembly elections will be announced.

Among the 13 documents specified by the ECI as valid for verifying voter identity, one — the “land or house allotment certificate issued by the government” — holds particular significance. However, insiders from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, have clarified that certificates issued under the state-run “Banglar Bari” housing finance scheme will not automatically qualify as genuine identity documents.