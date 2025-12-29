Bengal SIR: ECI rules housing finance certificates invalid as ID documents
Of the 13 ECI-approved voter ID documents, government-issued “land or house allotment certificate” is especially significant
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that not all documents issued under West Bengal’s housing schemes will be recognized as valid identity proofs during the ongoing hearings on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list.
The hearings, which began on 27 December, are a precursor to the publication of the final electoral roll on 14 February 2026, after which the polling dates for next year’s crucial assembly elections will be announced.
Among the 13 documents specified by the ECI as valid for verifying voter identity, one — the “land or house allotment certificate issued by the government” — holds particular significance. However, insiders from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, have clarified that certificates issued under the state-run “Banglar Bari” housing finance scheme will not automatically qualify as genuine identity documents.
The rationale, they explain, lies in the fundamental difference between allotment and finance. The ECI’s specified document identifies a particular plot of land or a house as being officially allotted to the voter, firmly establishing ownership.
In contrast, the “Banglar Bari” certificate merely attests that the individual has received financial assistance to purchase or construct a house. It does not specify a particular plot of land or a completed dwelling owned by the voter. As such, housing finance certificates cannot be treated on the same footing as land or house allotment certificates.
Further, the CEO’s office noted that the commission’s database is programmed to accept only the officially specified documents, and any alternative, including the “Banglar Bari” certificate, cannot be uploaded or verified through the system.
As voters across West Bengal navigate the process of claims and objections, the ECI’s clarification underscores the importance of adhering strictly to its prescribed list of documents, ensuring both the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.
With IANS inputs
