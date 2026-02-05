Bengal SIR: Hearings for 15 lakh voters to be completed in three days

With just three days left before the 7 February deadline, hearings for around 15 lakh voters in West Bengal will need to be completed to stay on schedule under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

The hearings pertain to claims and objections raised on the draft voters’ list. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on 14 February.

Election Commission officials say they are confident of meeting the deadline, citing the current pace of hearings across the state. At present, around 6,500 hearing centres are operational, conducting sessions daily.

“Each hearing centre will need to handle roughly 76 cases a day over the next three days for the process to be completed. This is well within manageable limits and not a herculean task,” an official from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, said.