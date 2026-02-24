Bengal SIR: Judicial officers seek special security in four border districts
As West Bengal moves deeper into the sensitive exercise of revising its electoral rolls ahead of the polls, the process of judicial adjudication of nearly 50 lakh voter documents flagged under the “logical discrepancy” category has formally commenced — but not without unease.
The adjudication began on Monday in compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court last week, placing the scrutiny of contested voter documents under judicial oversight. However, judicial officers appointed in four border districts — Malda, Murshidabad, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas — have sought special security arrangements after reportedly experiencing security breaches.
All four districts share international borders with Bangladesh, with South 24-Parganas largely defined by its coastal frontier, adding a layer of administrative and logistical complexity to the exercise.
Sources in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken serious note of the officers’ concerns and directed the state police to ensure blanket security during the adjudication process.
Of the estimated 50 lakh voter documents referred for scrutiny, Murshidabad district accounts for the highest number, though the commission has not yet disclosed specific figures.
Judicial officers have been instructed to record detailed reasons for every “acceptance” or “rejection” of documents placed before them, ensuring transparency and accountability in each decision. They are also required to submit daily progress reports to the Calcutta High Court, which has been closely monitoring the process in line with the Supreme Court’s directive.
Under the current schedule, the final electoral roll for West Bengal is set to be published on 28 February, excluding cases pending adjudication. Supplementary rolls will be issued later, incorporating names cleared through judicial verification.
A pressing concern, however, looms large: whether the adjudication of such a vast volume of documents can realistically be completed before the 28 February deadline. With lakhs of identities under review and heightened sensitivities in border districts, the exercise has become both a legal undertaking and a test of administrative endurance.
With IANS inputs
