Bengal SIR: Judicial officers seek special security in four border districts

As West Bengal moves deeper into the sensitive exercise of revising its electoral rolls ahead of the polls, the process of judicial adjudication of nearly 50 lakh voter documents flagged under the “logical discrepancy” category has formally commenced — but not without unease.

The adjudication began on Monday in compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court last week, placing the scrutiny of contested voter documents under judicial oversight. However, judicial officers appointed in four border districts — Malda, Murshidabad, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas — have sought special security arrangements after reportedly experiencing security breaches.

All four districts share international borders with Bangladesh, with South 24-Parganas largely defined by its coastal frontier, adding a layer of administrative and logistical complexity to the exercise.

Sources in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken serious note of the officers’ concerns and directed the state police to ensure blanket security during the adjudication process.