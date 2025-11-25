Bengal SIR: Row builds over outsourced data-entry staff, booths in pvt premises

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal has now become entangled in a widening web of controversy, as the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to outsource data-entry work collides with parallel allegations over the proposed use of private premises as polling booths.

What began as a routine update of the voters’ list has steadily transformed into a political stand-off between the state government and the office of the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), raising questions about transparency, neutrality and control over the most basic structures of the electoral process.

At the centre of the latest dispute is the CEO’s quiet move to hire around a thousand outsourced data-entry operators and several dozen software developers on a one-year contract, ostensibly to meet the heavy digitisation workload under the SIR.

This outsourcing push followed a circular from the CEO’s office instructing district election officers, block development officers and electoral registration officers not to use the contractual data-entry operators already working under them — including Bangla Sahayata Kendra staff — for uploading and digitising voter forms.

The ECI subsequently emphasised that contractual staff cannot be engaged in such core electoral work, and warned that field-level officers who violated these instructions could face consequences.

However, the state government, led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, has treated the decision with deep suspicion. In a strongly worded letter to the ECI, Banerjee questioned why the CEO was taking over functions traditionally handled by district offices, especially when those offices already employ trained data-entry personnel.