Bengal SIR: Voters from 3 aboriginal tribes to be automatically enlisted

In a significant step aimed at widening the embrace of democracy, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to automatically include voters from three “aboriginal” or “primitive” tribes in West Bengal’s final voters’ list, sparing them the burden of producing identity documents.

According to sources in the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, the communities covered under this special dispensation are the Birhor, Toto and Sabar tribes. Members of these communities will be enrolled as voters without having to furnish any supporting documents — a move intended to ensure that historical marginalisation does not translate into electoral exclusion.

Acting on the commission’s directive, district magistrates and district electoral officers have instructed block development officers to compile and submit details of eligible voters from these tribes in their respective jurisdictions. Officials said that in cases where individuals from these communities do not possess Scheduled Tribe certificates, district administrations will issue the documents on an emergency basis to facilitate their inclusion.