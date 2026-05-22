Bengal’s power changes, but does its political culture?

West Bengal is once again confronting painful questions about political violence, intimidation and the abuse of power — this time under a new BJP government that rose to power by condemning precisely those practices during the Trinamool Congress years.

For more than a decade, opposition parties, activists and ordinary residents accused sections of the TMC organisation of building a political culture where fear and loyalty often went hand in hand. Allegations ranged from post-poll violence and extortion rackets to land grabbing, intimidation of opposition workers and the protection of local strongmen.

The violence following the 2021 Assembly election remains one of the darkest episodes in recent Bengal politics. Human rights groups, BJP workers and several victims alleged attacks on homes, sexual violence, forced displacement and assaults against opposition supporters after the TMC returned to power. The BJP repeatedly accused the Mamata Banerjee government of failing to act against those responsible.

Banerjee consistently denied that violence was state-sponsored and accused the BJP of exaggerating incidents for political gain. Yet cases linked to post-poll violence, corruption and extortion involving local TMC leaders have continued to surface in court proceedings and police investigations.

Residents in several districts also complained for years about what became known locally as the 'cut-money' culture, where party-linked middlemen allegedly demanded payments for welfare benefits, construction work and local contracts. Critics accused sections of the TMC machinery of controlling civic tenders, transport syndicates and local police networks.