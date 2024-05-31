Bhaag Modi bhaag; 72 days, 272 questions, 0 jawab: Congress
Party releases booklet highlighting Modi's 'failure' to inform the country of his government's achievements
A day after campaigning ended for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress on Friday released a booklet titled Bhaag Modi Bhaag: 72 Days, 272 Questions, 0 Jawab, a compilation featuring 272 questions that the party posed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 72 days.
"We asked 272 questions to Narendra Modi in the last 72 days, but we did not get a single answer," Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi alongside party spokespersons Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, Ramesh repeated that the Congress campaign was positive, resulting from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Ramesh also criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), noting that the Congress filed 117 complaints over 77 days, without any action being taken.
"These complaints addressed various violations, including the code of conduct. Among them, 14 were against Narendra Modi, eight against (Uttar Pradesh) chief minister Yogi (Adityanath), and three against (Union) home minister Amit Shah. Yet, no action has been taken on many of these complaints," he said.
Expressing respect for the ECI, Ramesh nevertheless lamented the "lack of impartiality" observed during the election campaign.
Khera asserted that the Congress campaign disrupted PM Modi's "propaganda" and that Modi failed to inform the country of his government's achievements, while Shrinate pointed out that the BJP's social media campaign was outdated and failed to engage the youth, whereas the Congress' social media efforts resonated significantly with young people.
