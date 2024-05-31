Bhaag Modi bhaag; 72 days, 272 questions, 0 jawab: Congress

A day after campaigning ended for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress on Friday released a booklet titled Bhaag Modi Bhaag: 72 Days, 272 Questions, 0 Jawab, a compilation featuring 272 questions that the party posed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 72 days.

"We asked 272 questions to Narendra Modi in the last 72 days, but we did not get a single answer," Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi alongside party spokespersons Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, Ramesh repeated that the Congress campaign was positive, resulting from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.