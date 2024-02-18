Rahul Gandhi visits Wayanad; meets families of elephant attack victims

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 18 February, visited the houses of two victims of the recent wild elephant attacks in this high range district, and consoled their family members.

Gandhi reached neighbouring Kannur district on Saturday night after halting his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Varanasi abruptly in the wake of intense protests by locals seeking solutions to the human-animal conflicts in his constituency.

From Kannur, he proceeded to Wayanad by road and was accompanied by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and other local leaders.

He spent over 20 minutes at the house of Aji (42), who was trampled to death by a radio-collared elephant in the Mananthavady area of Wayanad district triggering massive protests last week.