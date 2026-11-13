'Can one journalist's question cost him an election?' Revanth takes on Modi

Revanth Reddy accuses Modi of authoritarianism over foreign journalists allegedly denied entry despite receiving visas.

Telangana CM asks whether a journalist's question could cost the PM an election, while accusing BJP and BRS of opposing the summit.

Around 1,000 delegates from 70 countries expected at the Bharat Summit; Rahul Gandhi to dedicate the gig workers policy.

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday, 13 November turned the Bharat Summit into a platform for a sharp political attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of authoritarianism over the denial of entry to foreign journalists who had questioned him during his overseas engagements.

"Is asking Modiji questions a crime? It is a journalist's responsibility to ask questions. Whether to answer them or not is Modiji's choice," Reddy said at a press conference ahead of the two-day Bharat Summit in Hyderabad.

He alleged that some journalists who had been granted visas were subsequently stopped by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) from travelling to India. "But those who asked questions were stopped from coming to India because Modi likes authoritarianism. He considers himself a dictator," the chief minister said.

Linking the controversy to the opposition to the summit, Reddy accused BJP leaders of targeting the gathering because of what he called the prime minister's dictatorial mindset. He also alleged that the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana had joined the BJP in opposing the event.

Posing a pointed question to the prime minister, Reddy said: "Our question is — will Modiji lose an election just because someone asks him a question?"