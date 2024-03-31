'Bhrasht Janata Party': Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP over electoral bonds

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday attacked the BJP over the electoral bonds issue, terming it "Bhrasht Janata Party" and claimed its real face has been exposed before the people.

The former Maharashtra chief minister also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP's 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign, claiming Modi does not understand the meaning of "parivar" (family) as one has to take responsibility of a 'parivar'.

"When I was the chief minister during Covid, I made a resolve that 'mera parivar, meri zimmedaari' (my family is my responsibility). There is only you and the chair in your 'parivar'," Thackeray said at a press conference.

The Sena (UBT) chief, who is in Delhi to take part in the INDIA bloc's 'Save Democracy' rally, claimed the BJP does not have any real issue now as its "mask is off" with the details of electoral bonds coming to light.

"It has emerged that the BJP is the most corrupt party. It is the 'Bhrasht Janata Party'. Their real face has been exposed before the people," he said.

Thackeray claimed that companies were raided before they purchased electoral bonds and some got contracts after they took the bonds.

To a query on the BJP not mentioning Sharad Pawar's name in the "gathering of thugs", Thackeray said thugs have been taken away by the BJP after the NCP split last year.

"The electoral bonds have exposed the BJP. The entire country knows who are the real thugs," he claimed.