BHU rape accused out on bail, Congress calls it 'hypocrisy' of Modi govt

In a development that has sparked widespread criticism, the Allahabad High Court has granted conditional bail to Kunal Pandey (28) and Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan (22), two of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) in Varanasi.

The bail was granted after seven months of incarceration, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the need for swift justice in cases involving crimes against women.

Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, addressed the inaugural session of a national conference of district judiciary on Saturday, underscoring the importance of timely justice to ensure greater safety and assurance for women across the country.

The Congress has strongly condemned the release of the accused, labelling it a glaring example of the government's contradictory stance on women's safety. In a statement posted on X, the party alleged that the incident exposes the hypocrisy of the BJP and its leaders.