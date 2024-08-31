BHU rape accused out on bail, Congress calls it 'hypocrisy' of Modi govt
The accused in the case were released on bail amidst PM Modi's call for swift justice for crimes against women
In a development that has sparked widespread criticism, the Allahabad High Court has granted conditional bail to Kunal Pandey (28) and Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan (22), two of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) in Varanasi.
The bail was granted after seven months of incarceration, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the need for swift justice in cases involving crimes against women.
Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, addressed the inaugural session of a national conference of district judiciary on Saturday, underscoring the importance of timely justice to ensure greater safety and assurance for women across the country.
The Congress has strongly condemned the release of the accused, labelling it a glaring example of the government's contradictory stance on women's safety. In a statement posted on X, the party alleged that the incident exposes the hypocrisy of the BJP and its leaders.
"Everyone knows that these officials of the BJP IT cell, who are accused of committing gang rape, hold significant positions within their party. Their pictures with Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president J.P. Nadda, and other senior leaders are widely circulated. This entire incident exposes the hypocrisy of Narendra Modi and the BJP's alleged commitment to women's safety," the Congress statement reads.
The party further claimed that the accused were actively involved in the BJP's campaign activities, including distributing 'Modi's Guarantee' pamphlets door-to-door in Madhya Pradesh.
These allegations have intensified the political debate surrounding the case and the broader issue of women's safety in India.
The alleged incident occurred on the night of 1 November 2023, when the victim was out with a friend near the Karman Baba temple inside the campus. According to the complaint filed, three men on a motorcycle forcibly separated her from her friend, gagged her, and proceeded to disrobe, sexually assault, and film her. The ordeal reportedly lasted approximately 15 minutes, after which the assailants took her phone number before leaving the scene.
Following the incident, an FIR was lodged at the Lanka police station under section 354 of the IPC (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act. Subsequently, charges of gang rape were added to the FIR based on the investigation findings.
The three accused — Pandey, Chauhan, and Saksham Patel — were arrested on 31 December.
In view of the severity of the crime, the Uttar Pradesh government invoked the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused on the Sunday following their arrest, indicating a strict stance towards such offenses.
The incident sparked massive protests across the BHU campus, with hundreds of students demanding stricter security measures and a complete ban on the entry of outsiders to the university premises.
The release of the accused on bail has reignited concerns over the effectiveness of the justice system in handling crimes against women and has led to renewed calls for systemic reforms to ensure timely and adequate justice for victims of sexual violence.
While Pandey and Chauhan have been granted conditional bail, legal proceedings in the case are ongoing. The authorities have yet to provide detailed statements regarding the reasons for granting bail, and it remains to be seen how the case will progress in the courts.
