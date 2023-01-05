Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches 'Samadhan Yatra' from West Champaran
The cabinet secretariat department also released the itinerary of Kumar's programme, under which 18 districts will be covered.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will launch his 'Samadhan Yatra' from West Champaran district on Thursday, said officials.
Scheduled to take place between January 5-29, in the yatra, he will conduct "review meetings" to review ongoing government projects as well as interact with the community.
"The CM along with his cabinet colleagues Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Sanjay Kumar Jha reached Valmiki Nagar (West Champaran) on Wednesday," read a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.
The review meeting of Sheohar and Sitamarhi districts will be held at Sitamarhi on January 6, following which Kumar will return to Patna, according to the schedule.
Moreover, meetings will be held in Vaishali, Siwan and Saran (Chhapra) on January 7, 8 and 9, respectively.
Kumar will resume the yatra in Madhubani on January 11 and hold a meeting at Darbhanga the next day. Subsequently, a similar exercise will be held in Supaul on January 17, in Saharsa on January 18 and in Araria on January 19.
He will conclude the yatra in Banka on January 28 and of Munger, Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura districts on January 29.
The CMO has emphasised that the yatra is supposed to be an "official exercise" and the CM will not hold any rally and also not address any public meetings.
Meanwhile, the BJP have termed the Yatra as a 'political stunt'. Former Bihar deputy CM and MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that "Nitish was embarking on his this journey to avoid quitting the CM post immediately under RJD’s pressure."
"Nitish will somehow keep delaying the coronation (CM post) of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav till 2025," Sushil said.
“If Nitish really has the moral courage, he should meet family members of those who died in various hooch tragedies and criminal incidents,” said opposition leader Vijay Kumar Sinha.
The Samadhan Yatra has arrived at the end of poll strategist Prashant Kishor's 3,500-km long 'Jan Suraj Yatra' in the West Champaran district. Kishor, who has "predicted" protests against the CM during the Samadhan Yatra, has consistently criticised the JDU chief and during his own yatra alleged that the people of Bihar are "fed up with Nitish and the rampant corruption of JDU".
