Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches 'Samadhan Yatra' from West Champaran

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will launch his 'Samadhan Yatra' from West Champaran district on Thursday, said officials.

Scheduled to take place between January 5-29, in the yatra, he will conduct "review meetings" to review ongoing government projects as well as interact with the community.

"The CM along with his cabinet colleagues Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Sanjay Kumar Jha reached Valmiki Nagar (West Champaran) on Wednesday," read a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The cabinet secretariat department also released the itinerary of Kumar's programme, under which 18 districts will be covered.

The review meeting of Sheohar and Sitamarhi districts will be held at Sitamarhi on January 6, following which Kumar will return to Patna, according to the schedule.

Moreover, meetings will be held in Vaishali, Siwan and Saran (Chhapra) on January 7, 8 and 9, respectively.

Kumar will resume the yatra in Madhubani on January 11 and hold a meeting at Darbhanga the next day. Subsequently, a similar exercise will be held in Supaul on January 17, in Saharsa on January 18 and in Araria on January 19.

He will conclude the yatra in Banka on January 28 and of Munger, Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura districts on January 29.