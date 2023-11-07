Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar seeks to increase OBC reservation to 65%

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced his intention to increase reservations in the state to benefit various social categories, including Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) in government jobs and educational institution admissions.

He emphasized the need to raise reservations for OBCs from the existing 50% to 65%, while for the combined quota of SCs and STs, currently at 17%, he proposed an increase to 22%.

"We will do the needful after due consultations. It is our intent to effect these changes in the current session," stated Nitish Kumar.