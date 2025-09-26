Bihar: Cong bets on women, EBCs with Priyanka Gandhi leading poll campaign

Two days after unveiling its 10-point Patna Draft aimed at empowering the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) — who constitute nearly 36 per cent of Bihar’s population and were once the bedrock of chief minister Nitish Kumar’s politics — the Congress on Friday shifted gears to cover another crucial constituency: women.

At a rally in Motihari, party general-secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra directly targeted the Nitish Kumar-led NDA coalition, accusing it of treating women’s votes as purchasable with cash transfers rather than genuine empowerment.

“Why haven’t these people, who have been in government for 20 years, given money to women? Today, they are giving Rs 10,000 only so that women vote for BJP in the elections. This is their purpose and intention,” Priyanka said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of transferring Rs 10,000 each to 7.5 lakh women in Bihar.